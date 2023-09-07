BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston is currently caring for an 8-year-old Shih Tzu who was left tied to a fence outside of the organization’s Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center, and ARL would like to not only find the dog, who’s facing an uncertain future, a home, but to also remind the public that if anyone is faced with the decision to surrender of animal, ARL is a resource and is here to help.

In mid-August, Raggedy Ann was spotted by a trash collector around 5 a.m., tied to a fence outside of ARL’s shelter on the Tremont Street side, and notified staff a little while later when the Good Samaritan realized that the dog had likely been left by its owner. The animal had a collar but not tags, and was also left with a bowl of water. ARL surmises that the owner did not know what else to do, and left the dog in a moment of panic.

Raggedy Ann was given a thorough veterinary exam which revealed a mammary mass, which was removed and biopsied – unfortunately the mass was malignant. And while a chest x-ray did not show any sign of metastatic disease, it is possible that additional mammary tumors may appear or that metastatic disease may become apparent as she ages.

Given her medical condition, ARL wants to see Raggedy Ann find a new home as quickly as possible so she may enjoy the remainder of her life in a home with a loving family. Her adoption fee will be waived, and ARL will council her new family on how to proceed with her medically once she goes home.

Learn more.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)