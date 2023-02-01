BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston is seeking a new home for a one-year-old female pig a matter of months after the pig was abandoned in Boston late last year.

The pig, now named Clarendon, has a “sparkling personality,” according to officials with the Animal Rescue League.

The league said a relative of a Boston resident brought Clarendon with them when they visited Boston from northern New England. The league said the Boston resident contacted Boston Animal Control after their relative left the pig behind in Boston after their visit.

Animal control personnel brought the pig to the Dedham-based Animal Rescue League in late October.

The Animal Rescue League said the pig was illegally brought into Massachusetts from out-of-state. As a result, the pig had to undergo a quarantine period. Nevertheless, the league said Clarendon has “quickly settled into her new surroundings.”

“She is constantly showing her affectionate and playful side, welcoming anyone who comes to visit, and excitedly running around her pen to the delight of ARL staff and volunteers,” the league said in a press release Wednesday.

Those interested in adopting Clarendon can contact Animal Rescue League’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center by calling (617) 426-9170 x605, or emailing dedham-adoption@arlboston.org.

Clarendon is expected to weigh several hundred pounds by the time she is fully-grown, according to the Animal Rescue League. Interested adopters, therefore, will need to be able to accommodate an animal of such size, the league said.

