Animal Rescue League seizes dogs, peacock, donkey from ‘unsanitary’ Middleboro kennel

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Law Enforcement Department, in conjunction with Middleboro Police and Animal Control Departments, seized 24 animals while executing a search warrant at a commercial kennel.

Although many of the animals removed from the kennel facility were young Cane Corso and Dogo Argentino dogs, a peacock, donkey, ducks, and a chicken were also seized.

The animals were allegedly found living in poorly ventilated, unsanitary, cruel, and dangerous conditions.

They have been transported to the ARL’s Dedham, Boston and Brewster offices, as well as municipal facilities in Middleboro, Auburn, Mansfield, Norton, and Framingham.

The animals are friendly and will undergo ongoing medical care and behavioral evaluations before being made available for adoption.

Potential criminal charges may be pending.

