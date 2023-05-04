BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston now has an abundance of pet mice, hamsters, and rats – as well as one chinchilla – after a pet store surrendered the rodents, according to the group.

The ARL announced it received over 360 of the small mammals last week after a large animal surrender involving an unnamed Boston-area pet shop.

In a news release, the ARL said that it’s been seeing an increase in the number of surrender requests involving pet rodents or “pocket pets,” and that other animal welfare organizations in Massachusetts had been noticing the trend, as well.

One factor behind the rise – mix-ups at pet stores resulting in accidental breeding pairs.

“Some of the small animals being brought to ARL were accidentally bred after being mis-sexed at pet stores,” the ARL stated. “Most small animals have large litters and short gestation periods, resulting in two pets becoming many more very quickly.”

The organization said that anyone interested in adopting the critters can visit the ARL’s locations in Boston or Dedham or visit the group’s website for more information at arlboston.org/adopt/adopt-a-pet/

“Please note, given the large number of animals, not all of the rodents are available for adoption as of yet,” the group noted in its news release.

