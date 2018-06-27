Animal Rescue League untangles plastic from beak of baby goose at Arlington park

A baby goose that was assisted by members of the Animal Rescue League of Boston in Arlington. Courtesy Animal Rescue League of Boston.

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston helped a baby goose that had plastic mesh tangled around its beak while its concerned parents looked on.

The organization posted photos to Twitter Wednesday of officials removing the mesh from the gosling at McClennen Park in Arlington.

“Parent geese not thrilled with ARL Rescue Services handling their little one, but the plastic was removed and the gosling was released!” the tweet read. “Reminder how harmful plastic can potentially be to wildlife.”

Gosling with plastic mesh tangled around his beak at McClennen Park in #Arlington. Parent geese not thrilled with ARL Rescue Services handling their little one, but the plastic was removed and the gosling was released! Reminder how harmful plastic can potentially be to wildlife. pic.twitter.com/7TqolVqp9d — Animal Rescue League (@ARLBostonRescue) June 27, 2018

