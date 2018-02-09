Animal-rights group criticizes planned coyote hunt on the Cape

HYANNIS, Mass. (WHDH) — An animal-rights group is criticizing a planned hunt on Cape Cod, where a business is offering prizes to hunters who claim the most coyotes.

Powderhorn Outfitters in Barnstable posted about the contest on its Facebook page, offering cash prizes and a mystery grand prize for hunters who take part. The post also features photos of coyote carcasses.

Boston Animal Save said they plan to protest at the store Saturday afternoon.

“We’re going to be standing out on the sidewalk, we’re going to be very peaceful. We’re hoping nothing escalates but hunters are coming,” said Dominique Ruszala of Boston Animal Save.

Boston Animal Save said they expect at least 30 people protesting at the store. Barnstable Police said they are aware and while they will not be stationed on-site they will be coming by on patorl.

Powderhorn Outfitters said they only promote hunting within the confines of state regulations.

“As a staple in the Cape’s hunting, firearms and fishing community for 40 years, Powderhorn Outfitters values the rights of non-hunters to express their views. However, we proudly support outdoorsmen in upholding the tradition of hunting,” said Powderhorn Outfitters in a statement.

