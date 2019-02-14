AUGUSTA, Maine (WHDH) — An animal shelter in Maine held a wedding ceremony for two adoptable dogs who continue to show their devotion for each other.

Jack and Diane, both senior dogs at the Kennbec Valley Humane Society, were found wandering around a cemetery last year.

The shelter noticed how inseparable the dogs were and decided to post pictures of the two as they pretended to tie the knot in hopes of catching the eyes of potential owners.

Staff estimate that Jack is about 10 years old and Diane is about seven.

Senior animal care technician Robin Coston says the pups are considered to be a “bonded pair,” meaning they must go to the same home.

“They absolutely love each other,” she said. “They do okay walking separately and being separated for a little time, but they get really, really anxious if they’re by themselves.”

Jack and Diane are looking for a home without young kids, where the canine couple can relax and take long naps.

