QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston is looking for the owner of a large iguana found on Washington Street in Quincy on Sunday.

The lizard, now named Tiberius, appears to be very healthy.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-426-9170.

This large #iguana now named "Tiberius" was found roaming Washington St. in #Quincy on Sunday (7/7) and brought to our Boston shelter. He appears to be very healthy — do you recognize him? If so, please call our shelter at 617-426-9170. pic.twitter.com/7bSNtojlBr — Animal Rescue League (@ARLBostonRescue) July 10, 2019

