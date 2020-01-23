SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (WHDH) — A North Carolina animal shelter is looking for a “socially awkward human” to adopt the “world’s worst cat.”

Perdita currently resides at the Mitchell County Animal Rescue in Spruce Pine and is looking for a forever home; however, her interests may shock some potential adopters.

The female cat likes “staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again,” the animal shelter wrote on Facebook.

She also enjoys the song “Cat Scratch Fever,” the movie “Pet Cemetery,” lurking in dark corners, being the queen of her domicile and jump scares.

Perdita allegedly tricked the animal shelter into thinking she was sick but a veterinarian determined that “she’s just a jerk.”

Her dislikes include the color pink, kittens, dogs, children, the Dixie Chicks, Disney movies, Christmas and hugs.

The animal shelter is looking for someone who understands personal space to adopt Perdita.

Anyone interested can go to the animal rescue’s website to fill out an application.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)