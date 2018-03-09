Animal shelter’s effort to find chairs for pets goes viral

(WHDH) — An animal shelter in Illinois has found a way to make its animals feel right at home.

The Knox County Humane Society no-kill shelter in Galesburg, Illinois is looking for old chairs. The idea is to make the animals feel comfortable while they wait to meet potential owners.

So far, the strategy is working. A video posted to the humane society’s Facebook page showed the pets enjoying the chairs, and the video received more than 14 million views.

Since then, donations have rolled in from around the country.

The shelter is continuing to work to find pets a home. But for now, they’re allowing the animals to enjoy the best seat in the house.

