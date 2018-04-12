Animal specialist trains gorilla to do handstand

(WHDH) — Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida, is celebrating the relationship progress of one of their resident gorillas and his animal care specialist.

In a video posted to the theme park’s Facebook page, Bolingo and his specialist, Rachel Hale, are seen learning a new trick in a series of photos and footage. In the end, Bolingo nails a handstand much to the delight of Hale.

According to the park, Bolingo and Hale have been working together for three years.

“Our relationship is very special and there is nothing better than seeing Bolingo sprint across the habitat for an enrichment session with me,” Hale said. “That will never grow old.”

Bolingo is one of seven gorillas at the park. As of writing, the post has over 3,000 reactions on Facebook.

