BOSTON (WHDH) - Animals at the Franklin Park Zoo are getting in on some Halloween fun.

Giraffes and gorillas, along with several other animals, got to enjoy some pumpkins recently.

The zoo will be hosting a Halloween-themed celebration this weekend for families, giving them the opportunity to trick or treat at the zoo.

