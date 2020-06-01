Animals at New England Aquarium ‘safe’ following chaotic night in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - The animals at the New England Aquarium are said to be “safe” after peaceful protests over the killing of a black man by a white police officer in Minneapolis devolved into violence and looting.

Officers responding to a reported attempted break-in at the aquarium conducted a well-being check and deemed all of the animals safe, an aquarium spokesperson said.

“Our animals are safe. Boston Police performed a welfare check after a reported attempted break-in, however that report was false,” the aquarium announced in a tweet.

Thousands of demonstrators marched peacefully through Boston in several protests during the day on Sunday, lending their voices to the nationwide anger over the death of George Floyd, who died last week after a police officer pressed his knee on his neck as he pleaded for air.

Around 9 p.m. protesters started clashing with police, destroying vehicles, setting fires, and smashing storefronts across the city.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)