Animals from pandemic-stricken, storm-ravaged island up for adoption in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of animals from the pandemic-stricken, storm-ravaged island of St. Thomas are now up for adoption in Massachusetts, officials announced Tuesday.

With the Virgin Islands still reeling from destruction caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, adoptions at St. Thomas’ only animal shelter have come to a near standstill due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, according to the MSPCA-Angell in Boston.

“The Humane Society of St. Thomas is over-capacity just as more hurricanes begin to form—any number of which could make landfall over the Virgin Islands in the coming weeks,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell.”

Since Aug. 29, the animal shelter’s Cape Cod location in Centerville has received two shipments of animals, including 38 dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens, the MSPCA said.

Keiley added that nine of the cats had been in the St. Thomas shelter for over a year, including a 12-year-old who arrived in 2014.

“We’re really grateful to be in a position to help these pets find excellent homes in Massachusetts,” Keiley said.

Officials hope to have the animals ready for new homes on or just after Sept. 23, provided that examinations show they are healthy enough to leave quarantine.

Despite all they have been through, the animals are said to be “friendly, social, and playful.”

“We would consider these cats and dogs to be highly adoptable, and would make wonderful pets for most homes,” Keiley explained.

The demand for cat and dog adoptions has intensified in Massachusetts since the start of the pandemic.

Those who would like to make a donation to help care of the animals can do so by clicking here. Anyone who wants to learn about adopting can send an email to capeadoptions@mspca.org.

