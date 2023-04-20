WARWICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Animals seen roaming around Warwick, Rhode Island that many people thought were coyotes are actually dogs or potentially a wolf hybrid, Mayor Frank Picozzi said on Thursday.

The city’s police department said it received a number of calls about the dark colored dogs.

In an update, Picozzi said the animals seen in Warwick’s Oakland Beach neighborhood “are in fact dogs-perhaps a wolf hybrid.”

Picozzi said the owner has been located, adding that the animals will be tested and that police are investigating the situation.

It is against Rhode Island state law to own a dog that is part wolf.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)