MIAMI (WHDH) – Dozens of animals have been stolen from a wildlife sanctuary in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The animals were stolen from the We Care Wildlife Sanctuary, located near Southwest 154th Avenue and 212th Street, between 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

“They unscrewed this bolt off of the actual mechanism that holds the fence together, ’cause they couldn’t cut the lock, I guess,” said a volunteer, “and then they cut all this out, and then they just pushed the fence out.”

A total of seven lemurs, five marmosets, four monkeys, seven birds and 13 tortoises were stolen from the sanctuary.

“Some of these animals need medication,” said volunteer Cindy Robert. “It’s sad because, unfortunately, some of them might die.”

Robert said a fake Craigslist ad was posted a few days earlier about a sanctuary going out of business.

“Someone had posted on Craigslist that he was going out of business and that free animals to anybody, and if nobody’s home, they can just come in and take them,” said Robert.

The Craigslist post read, “Free exotic animals. I’m not longer staying in business I can’t take care of these animals. I have lemurs, marmosets, tortoise, African grays, macaws, horses ect. First come first serve. We’re a sanctuary going out of business. If I’m not there just go around back and take what you want.”

“Please, just bring them back,” said Robert, “’cause they need to be safe and cared for properly.”

The owner of the animal sanctuary recently moved and did not have surveillance cameras installed.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

