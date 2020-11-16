Annual Beanpot Tournament at TD Garden canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Northeastern goalie Craig Pantano holds up the trophy after Northeastern defeated Boston University in double overtime during the Beanpot Tournament championship NCAA college hockey game in Boston, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The 2021 Beanpot Tournament at TD Garden has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Monday.

The tournament — which traditionally features Boston College, Boston University, Harvard, and Northeastern — will not be played during the first two Mondays in February, according to the TD Garden.

“We look forward to hosting the 69th Beanpot tournament in 2022,” the Garden said in a tweet.

There have been no events held at the Garden since the beginning of the pandemic.

Event update: The #Beanpot, TD Garden’s annual college hockey 🏒 tournament, will not be played in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We look forward to hosting the 69th Beanpot tournament in 2022. pic.twitter.com/M1k0BuEpAZ — TD Garden (@tdgarden) November 16, 2020

