ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Christmas cheer is in the air in Attleboro where the city is celebrating by lighting up the night.

The annual “Festival of Lights” at the La Salette shrine kicked off its beloved six-week-long tradition this week. Crowds of people gathered to enjoy their first festive event of the holidays.

“I love it. This is my fifth season doing this,” said volunteer Peter Stecker.

Families can walk through brightly lit pathways, enjoy the nativity scene and read Christmas stories posted throughout the display.

The church that hosts the event says after the past couple of years, this display of lights can serve as a sign of hope for everyone.

This year, they are requiring everyone to wear a mask while indoors and practice social distancing.

