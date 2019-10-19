Annual Head of the Charles Regatta kicks off Saturday morning

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people will flock the Charles River Saturday morning for the start of the annual Head of the Charles Regatta.

Sky7 HD was over the scene on Friday as rowers prepared for this weekend’s race.

The three-mile course begins at the Boston University Boathouse and will end near Herter Park.

The races kicked off at 7:45 a.m. and will go all day until 4:30 p.m.

