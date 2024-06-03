MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Marlboro’s annual car show returned for another year Sunday, with crowds of people flocking to downtown Marlboro for the event.

Organized by the United Brethren Lodge of Freemasons in Marlboro, the event dates back to 2009 when its founder wanted to honor the 150th anniversary of the lodge. The car show also draws on support from the city and local businesses.

Over the course of 14 car shows, the event has raised more than 300,000 for charity.

“I come here every year because it brings me a lot of memory from back ago,” said car show attendee. Juliana Tedesco. “It always brings me so much memory from my grandpas and grandmas and every year I come back here and try to do my best to recollect all the good memories.”

This year’s car show featured hundreds of classic cars.

To participate, car owners are asked to donate $20 to the show’s charities, which include Shriners Children’s, the Boys and Girls Club and the Wounded Warrior Project.

Any cars and trucks made before 1990 are welcome, as well as any year of special interest cars.

“There’s hot rods and 30s, 40s, 50s and of course now we’re up to the 90s,” said car show founder Robert Archibald. “Muscle cars. Corvettes. Mustangs. Mopars, a good mix of special interest cars too.”

Speaking with 7NEWS, the show’s founder this weekend said the event is really all about giving back.

“It’s all charity driven,” Archibald said.

