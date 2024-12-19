The Central Synagogue of Boston held its annual menorah lighting at the State House on Wednesday.

Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll both spoke at the event.

Speaking at the State House, Healey said, “I think we’ve all got to work together to make sure we fight antisemitism wherever we see it. I take seriously people’s right to liberty and equal treatment under the law and that applies to our faiths.”

The event also featured performances by the New England Conservatory and the Berklee School Ensemble.

Hanukkah runs from Dec. 25 to Jan. 2.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)