BOSTON (WHDH) - On Wednesday the Central Synagogue of Boston will hold its annual menorah lighting at the state house.

Gov. Maura Healey will give remarks at the event, as will Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll.

There will also be performances by the New England Conservatory and the Berklee School Ensemble.

The lighting ceremony begins at 4:30 p.m.

