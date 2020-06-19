Annual sand sculpting festival in Revere called off until 2021

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The International Sand Sculpting Festival held annually in Revere has been canceled due to the pandemic.

The event, which draws over 1 million artists from all over the world, is a big economic driver for the city.

Jeff Turco, president of the Revere Beach Partnership, said “the economic impact on Revere is pretty significant” on restaurants and businesses that benefit from tourism around the event.

Organizers say they are planning a bigger and better festival for next summer.

