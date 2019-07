REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The annual Sand Sculpting Festival will take place Sunday at Revere Beach.

SKY7 HD got an early peek at some of the sand sculptures that will be on display.

Last year, more than one million people attended the festival.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)