Annual sand sculpting festival underway in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The annual International Sand Sculpting Festival kicked off Friday at Revere Beach.

Sculptors from across the world have flocked to America’s first public beach to take part in the competition.

“We have people from Russia, from Latvia, from Ireland,” Florida resident Dan Doubleday told 7News.

Doubleday says one of the largest sculptures on the beach is 200 tons and about 22 feet tall.

Those visiting the festival this weekend can also enjoy food trucks, vendors, and amusements.

A fireworks show will be held Saturday night. The festival wraps up Sunday.

For more information, click here.

Here’s a look at some of the sculptures so far:

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)