BOSTON (WHDH) - Ice cream lovers can stop by Boston’s City Hall Plaza starting Tuesday for the Scooper Bowl in support of the Jimmy Fund.

The 37th annual three-day ice cream festival will kickoff at 11:30 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Jimmy Fund Chairman Larry Lucchino, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute patient Hannah Serpa, Red Sox players’ wives, and representatives of Valvoline Instant Oil Change and the Jimmy Fund.

The public can enjoy dozens of flavors of ice cream and frozen yogurt from companies including Baskin Robbins, Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers, Edy’s, Friendly’s, Hood and Lactaid, along with local Boston-area fan favorites Bart’s Ice Cream, Beckon Ice Cream, Blake’s Ice Cream, Sweetie Ice Cream, and Yasso.

It costs $10 for children, $15 for adults and kids 2 and under are free. A three-day Scooper pass is $20.

The festival runs Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 8 p.m.

From 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, adults ages 21 and up can enjoy unlimited ice cream along with two adult beverages for a $30 admission ticket.

All proceeds benefit the Jimmy Fund, which supports adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Since its inception in 1983, the Scooper Bowl has raised more than $6.7 million for adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

