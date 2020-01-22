Anonymous benefactor donates van to Peabody veterans

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - An anonymous donation is making a big difference to veterans living in Peabody.

The incredible gift — a brand new Chevy — was left outside City Councillor Anne Manning-Martin’s home two weeks ago with a note that earmarked it for the veteran’s services program in town.

Veterans Services Officer, Stephen Patten, says it will be used to take Peabody’s veterans to their medical appointments at the V.A. or private clinics.

“A lot of family members struggle to get their elderly parents for example to their medical appointments because they have to take time off from work and now they don’t need to do that,” Patten said. “We will literally pick you up at your door, drive you to the medical appointment, wait with you there and drive you home.”

“When you’re talking about frail and elderly veterans, it really helps,” Patten continued

The need for a vehicle like this had been discussed in recent city council meetings.

Mayor Ted Bettencourt said he feels “a great deal of happiness that someone has made this effort.”

“It is a hero that has come forward to help our community and it is going to do a world of good,” he continued. “I know people are excited to have that additional vehicle to help.”

The anonymous donor also paid for the car to be wrapped in an American flag.

It will henceforth be known as the Peabody Veterans Shuttle.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)