SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem Police are sending officers to Collins Middle School after receiving anonymous threats against the school.

Police tweeted that, early Friday morning, the department received several anonymous 911 calls that included several false reports of shots fired and profanities. The same caller also said he was going to stage a shooting at Collins.

Although the department deemed the threat not credible, a police presence will be at Collins for the day. The department had already boosted security protocols at Salem schools in the wake of national events.

