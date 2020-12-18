Anonymous donor drops gold coin into Salvation Army kettle

The Salvation Army is thanking whoever dropped a gold coin worth nearly $1,800 into one of its kettles.

A Salvation Army coordinator in South Dakota said it happened in front of a Walmart in Rapid City.

The generous donation will let them help about 6,000 people, but the Salvation Army says the need is greater this year because of the pandemic.

Fewer people are out shopping and carrying coins because millions have been left without jobs.

The Salvation Army is currently running a special campaign called “Rescue Christmas.”

