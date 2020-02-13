Anonymous donor offering reward for information about cat fatally shot with BB gun in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An anonymous donor is offering a $2,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of a person who shot and killed a cat with a BB gun in Fall River.

The cat, named ‘Wolf,” what shot and killed, according to the Rhode Island MSPCA, which announced that a Rhode Island resident is now offering the cash reward to anyone who may have information that will bring the culprit to justice.

“Despite the incident being outside of the Rhode Island SPCA’s jurisdiction, this generous supporter still recognized that animal cruelty knows no boundaries,” police said. “We hope this act of kindness encourages those with information to come forward, providing a swift resolution to the case, closure for the family, and justice for “Wolf.”

