Anonymous donor replaces nativity figures stolen from Canton family’s yard

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The joy of the Christmas season can be seen and heard in the front yard of the Alessi family home in Canton.

15-year-old Brooke Alessi spent hours setting up the snowmen and reindeer as well as assembling the meaning of the season: a nativity scene.

But as Brooke and her mom were preparing for guests for Christmas Eve dinner, they discovered the lighted figurine of Joseph was gone.

“The meaning of Christmas is God and everything, and the fact that someone would steal one of the most important things is sad,” Brooke Alessi said.

And this isn’t the first time this has happened. A few years ago, someone took the baby Jesus from their front yard.

After the second theft, a family member posted to Facebook.

“It’s like awful. What if we didn’t get it back?” Alessi asked. “That would be so sad.”

Not only did the family get a new lighted Joseph, but a baby Jesus, along with three wise men from an anonymous donor who saw the Facebook post and gave the Alessis what they needed to replace what was stolen and complete their nativity scene.

“They wanted to remain anonymous, but if they are watching, they know we appreciate it so much,” Alessi said.

Proving the spirit of Christmas is alive and well this season.

