TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad searched the Wynn Middle School in Tewksbury Wednesday morning after an anonymous message left students and parents alarmed about a possible shooting, authorities said.

A young male middle school student received an anonymous post through a new application called Lipsi around 9 p.m. on Tuesday that read, “Surprise” followed by the anonymous messenger telling him not to go to school the next day, according Tewksbury Police Chief Tim Sheehan.

The student allegedly responded by asking, “Why? Do you have some intention to shoot up the school tomorrow?”

The anonymous messenger did not answer the boy’s question.

The student then posted the message thread on his Snapchat Story, which was shared with other students and community members, Sheehan said.

Parents who caught wind of the encounter allegedly sent emails to the principal of the middle school, informing him that their children had some worries about going to school.

The superintendent became aware of the incident Wednesday morning and sent out information to the parents of the school district, telling them about how the Lipsi conversation turned into a rumor of a possible shooting that was going to happen at the school, Sheehan added.

Schools officials and the Tewksbury Police Department decided to divert students being dropped off at the middle school to the high school gymnasium as authorities swept the middle school.

The bomb squad and K9s were utilized to search for firearms and explosives as a precaution.

It was determined that no hazardous items were found in the school.

Students have since returned to the middle school.

Update—No hazardous items found. All units clear from Wynn School in #Tewksbury. https://t.co/5CqUOvihEp — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 27, 2019

#Tewksbury police investigating threat at Wynn Middle School. Students went to high school this morning during investigation/sweep. Heading back to middle school now. @7News pic.twitter.com/UJ2FF1CrJC — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) February 27, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)