BOSTON (WHDH) - The third straight 90-degree day of the week on Friday marked Boston’s third heat wave of the summer.

The temperature in the city hit 90 degrees around 10 a.m.

Norwood and Fitchburg also clinched heat waves.

A heat advisory has been issued from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday for all of the Bay State, excluding Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

The heat index will near 100 degrees.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey declared a citywide heat emergency and announced the opening of cooling centers.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the low to high 90s through Saturday before falling back into the 80s with lower humidity by Sunday.

Heat Wave for Norwood & Fitchburg pic.twitter.com/D3txMs4lWn — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) August 13, 2021

