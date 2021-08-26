BOSTON (WHDH) - The third straight 90-degree day of the week on Thursday marked Boston’s fourth heat wave of the summer.

The temperature in the city hit 90 degrees around 11 a.m.

A heat advisory has been issued until 8 p.m. Thursday for the majority of Massachusetts with the heat index nearing 100 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to near 90 degrees Friday before falling into the low 70s Saturday.

