BOSTON (WHDH) - National Guard troops began patrolling the streets in Washington, D.C. after arriving Tuesday as part of President Donald Trump’s moves to exercise control over policing in the nation’s capitol.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, asked about the unprecedented move in Washington, called the endeavor a waste of time and taxpayer dollars.

More than 800 law enforcement officers were deployed Monday after the White House declared a crime emergency, a designation many officials, including Mayor Muriel Bowser, describe as inaccurate and exaggerated.

Trump threatened to deploy the National Guard in other cities around the country as well.

“National guardsmen have full time jobs, so you’re taking people away from their day jobs – as police officers, as firefighters, working elsewhere – and you’re putting them into a city that doesn’t need the help, didn’t request the help, and crime’s going down in D.C.,” Healey said. “It’s just another boneheaded move by the administration, and unfortunately the American taxpayers are gonna pay a price.”

Records show crime in the nation’s capitol has decreased significantly over the past few years.

Retreating to a frequent refrain and without evidence, Trump said the collected information and records showing a decrease in crime are fake.

