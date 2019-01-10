BOSTON (WHDH) - Another Boston restaurant is shutting its doors for good.

The owners of Cultivar, located at 1 Court St., announced Wednesday that they would be closing the restaurant “due to a series of unforeseen events that have created the perfect storm.”

“Everyone who has contributed to the great success of Cultivar holds a special place in our hearts,” the company wrote on Facebook. “We thank all those who chose to make memories with us, and rest assured we are not finished making memories with you.”

This comes as several additional restaurants closed at the end of 2018, including Erbaluce, Shepard and L’Espalier.

Iconic Boston restaurant Durgin Park, located in Faneuil Hall, is slated to close Saturday.

