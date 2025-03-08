Saturday kicked off the weekend with cold temperatures and gusty winds! Thankfully, it’s only up from here.

Winds gusted to over 40-50 mph across central and eastern Massachusetts today.

Evening temperatures will be in the 20s, but with gusty winds that’ll only feel like the teens. Reminder: before you head to bed tonight, make sure to spring forward any clocks that aren’t connected to the internet by an hour!

Tomorrow will have a cold start but afternoon highs won’t be quite as cold in the low to mid 40s. However, we’ll still have pesky wind gusts around 30 mph.

That’ll make the afternoon only feel like it’s in the 30s.

Sky conditions will vary, and we can’t rule out a spot sprinkle or flurry.

Monday will be a lot better! Winds will back off a bit, skies will be bright, and highs will be warmer in the mid 50s. Tuesday: bright with highs in the mid to upper 50s. It’ll be a bit breezy again. Wednesday we go back down to the mid to upper 40s and skies will be partly sunny. Thursday we’ll be seasonable in the upper 40s with more clouds around with a chance for a spot sprinkle.

Friday is looking partly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Next Saturday looks abnormally warm! Low 60s with mostly cloudy conditions.