BOSTON (WHDH) - A heat advisory remains in place for the majority of Massachusetts on Wednesday with an “enhanced risk” for thunderstorms as high temperatures and humidity continue to grip the region.

The advisory went into effect Monday for all of the Bay State, excluding Cape Cod and the Islands, and is slated to end at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid- to high 90s on Wednesday, with the heat index reaching between 98 and 104 degrees.

Back into the mid to upper 90s again this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/5d1D35DTZL — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) June 30, 2021

The oppressive heat and humidity is expected to fuel thunderstorms across much of the state this afternoon into the evening. The storms could bring the threat for heavy rain, lightning, and damaging wind gusts.

Enhanced risk of severe storms this afternoon-evening (4-9pm). Damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, & downpours the main risk. pic.twitter.com/1qLahMsdY7 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) June 30, 2021

Tuesday marked one of the four hottest days ever recorded in June, 7NEWS Meteorologist Josh Wurster said. Wednesday’s temperatures could clinch the record for the warmest month on record.

We'll clinch the hottest June on record as the month comes to a close in Boston. pic.twitter.com/ixMp5bq12b — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) June 30, 2021

Local doctors are urging people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun.

“I think water is great. I think sports drinks are fine,” said Dr. Matthew Mostofi, of Tufts Medical Center.

Mostofi also urged the public to check on those in need.

“If you know the elderly neighbor lives next door, it would be nice to check on them,” Mostofi said.

A cooler pattern is on tap heading into the holiday weekend, bringing with it shower chances.

Highest storms chances today 4-9pm. Showers/storms fairly widespread late tomorrow into Friday. pic.twitter.com/lhXhwLwQQL — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) June 30, 2021

Turning much cooler heading into the weekend. pic.twitter.com/jNMLmC3Nwr — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) June 30, 2021

