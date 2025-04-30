It was mild from start to finish today with a lot of sunshine! Highs reached the 70s for a lot of us.

Tonight it will be cool with temperatures falling near 40 degrees. Tomorrow, we’ll keep mostly sunshine and there will be less wind. We’ll rebound back into the upper 60s near 70 inland. An onshore breeze will keep temperatures cooler on the coast.

A warm front will lift through Friday bringing showers and a boost in temperatures to the upper 70s. Expect an isolated morning shower followed by the chance for an evening shower or storm.

Showers continue for portions of Saturday and Sunday.

Stay tuned to the 7News forecast for weekend updates!