GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - A magnitude 2.0 earthquake shook the Templeton-Gardner area late Saturday night.

This comes one day after the central Massachusetts communities experienced a 2.2 magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake occurred at 10:19 p.m., as confirmed by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and the United States Geological Survey.

CONFIRMED 2.0 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE AT 2219 BY MEMA/USGS — Templeton Police (@templetonpolice) December 23, 2018