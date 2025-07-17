FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A tenth individual died from injuries sustained in Sunday’s fatal fire at a Fall River assisted living facility.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn confirmed 66-year-old Brenda Cropper, who had been hospitalized in critical condition since being rescued from the fire, died on Wednesday.

The large fire at Gabriel House took the lives of nine other people and injured dozens of others, including responding firefighters.

The tragedy led Fall River to increase the staffing levels at their department.

