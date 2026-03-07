Rain, sleet, freezing rain, rain– this last storm brought it all to the table. While the snowfall numbers weren’t nearly as boastful as those of other storms we’ve seen this season, the ice was the big issue. Ice accretion numbers of 0.2″+ made for miserably slick roads and weighed-down tree branches this morning!

Thankfully, that storm is gone, and your commute home this evening should be much easier. That said, the clouds are stubborn and don’t want to go anywhere just yet. Temperatures won’t go too far either, with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s overnight.

We stay cloudy and gray on Saturday. We could also see an isolated shower or even a little freezing drizzle in the morning (largely before 10 AM). The daytime will be dry otherwise.

Thanks to a flow of air from the southwest, we’ll see an uptick in temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Not too bad for this time of year! You’ll have plenty of dry time to get outside– it just won’t be sunny & bright.

A cold front arrives Saturday night, bringing renewed showers and some heavier pockets of rain possible. This will largely be around and after midnight, with the last lingering showers on the Cape clearing out by mid-morning Sunday.

From there, clouds continue to clear through the remainder of the morning into the early afternoon. From there, we’re left with a really nice day. We’ll continue to get sunnier throughout the afternoon, and high temperatures will get a boost into the upper 50s, with a few spots reaching 60! What a way to end the weekend!

BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE!

Thanks to a dominant airflow from the southwest, milder air will overtake southern New England into Monday and Tuesday. We’ll be in the low 60s Monday and mid 60s on Tuesday– both days will have plenty of sunshine as well. Great days to get outside, whether you have the day off or just go for a stroll on your lunch break!

Wednesday is tricky– while temperatures don’t look like they’ll take too much of a nose dive just yet, they will fall into the low/mid 50s as we anticipate a back-door cold front. This front has the potential to bring clouds and a few showers as well.