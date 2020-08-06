Another great white shark sighting prompts closure of popular Cape Cod beach

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular Cape Cod beach was closed to swimming again on Thursday following yet another great white shark sighting.

Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet will be closed to swimmers until at least 11 a.m. after a tagged shark was detected in the water close to shore around 10 a.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

A great white shark sighting was reported near the beach on Wednesday and Tuesday as well.

The sightings come after a Massachusetts State Police Air Wing crew captured a stunning video of two great white sharks lurking about 50 yards offshore over the weekend.

Another video showed a shark swimming about a quarter-mile from the shoreline at Nauset Beach in Eastham on Saturday.

