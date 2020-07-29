Another great white shark spotted in water off popular Cape Cod beach

EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - There have been three great white shark sightings in the water off a popular Cape Cod beach in the last 24 hours.

Swimmers at Nauset Beach in Eastham were again ordered out of the water on Wednesday morning following a pair of sightings on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The water will reopen to swimming after an hour if no additional sightings are reported.

The sightings come after a 63-year-old resident of New York City was killed in a shark attack off the coast of Maine.

