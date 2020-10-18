Another Maine church grappling with virus outbreak

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed an outbreak in a church in the town of Brooks.

At least 17 cases are linked to the Brooks Pentecostal Church, and the Maine CDC launched an investigation, officials said Sunday.

Individuals who spent time at the church or its affiliated school since Oct. 2 or who attended a fellowship rally between Oct. 2 and Oct 4 should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, officials said.

The new outbreak comes after a summer wedding and reception became a super spreader event in the state linked to seven deaths and more than 175 cases.

