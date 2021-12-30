LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The list of Massachusetts communities opting to bring back indoor mask mandates continues to grow as the omicron variant fuels a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

Beginning Jan. 1, Lawrence will again start requiring people to wear a mask in indoor public spaces, including retail establishments, restaurants, bars, performance centers, social clubs, houses of worship, personal care and fitness establishments, event spaces, and municipal buildings, an executive order signed by Mayor Brian A. DePena stated.

The order does not apply to outdoor dining, outdoor events, activities held outside, or private residences. People alone in a workplace or room can also remove their mask with a closed door.

DePena noted the the order will remain in effect until Lawrence moves out of the “higher risk” category for virus transmission.

RELATED: Mass. DPH adopts updated federal guidance on isolation, quarantine periods

More than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Lawrence this week with a positivity rate over 10 percent.

Those who fail to comply with the order could face a fine of up to $300.

Many other communities including Salem, Lowell, Boston, Billerica, Lynn, Revere, and Newton have already reinstated indoor mask mandates.

Earlier this month, Gov. Charlie Baker said he has “no plans” to implement a statewide mandate.

There have been more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)