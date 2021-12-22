SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Salem Board of Health voted to adopt a vaccine requirement for some businesses Wednesday night.

Starting January 15th, people 12-years-old and up must show proof of at least one shot in order to eat indoors at a restaurant, go to a gym, museum, or movie theater, as well as attend a concert.

Come May 1st, everyone 5-years-old and up must show proof of full vaccination for the same activities.

The requirement does not apply to exclusively retail establishments, including grocery stores, or to any foodservice establishment offering food and/or drink exclusively for off-premises or outdoor consumption. It also does not apply to food service establishments providing charitable food services, such as pantries or soup kitchens.

“We need to use all the tools in our toolbox to address the current COVID-19 challenges and that means ensuring people are vaccinated to curb virus transmission and reduce the likelihood of hospitalization for those who contract COVID-19,” said Mayor Kim Driscoll. “With only 50% of young adults in Salem between the ages of 16 and 29 vaccinated and our local hospital at or near capacity, it’s important that we take action now to address rising COVID-19 case counts this winter. “

Board of health members also voted to reinstate the city-wide indoor mask requirement effective immediately.

