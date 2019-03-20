Another Mass. marijuana shop gets green light to begin recreational sales

GREENFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Another marijuana shop has been given the green light to begin adult-use recreational sales in Massachusetts as early as Sunday.

The Cannabis Control Commission issued a notice Wednesday authorizing Patriot Care Corp. in Greenfield to commence sales in three calendar days.

Today @MA_Cannabis issued a notice authorizing Patriot Care Corp. in Greenfield to commence adult-use retail operations in three calendar days (Sunday, 3/24) or later. More information: https://t.co/EdC4fpsOUu — Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (@MA_Cannabis) March 20, 2019

The shop on 7 Legion Ave. will mark Patriot Care’s second retail location to open this month. Adult-use sales began in Lowell on March 16.

New England Treatment Access will open the first Boston-area marijuana dispensary in Brookline on Saturday.

Other retail locations in the state include Fall River, Uxbridge, Lowell, Salem, Leicester, Wareham, Hudson, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Gardner, Northampton, and Easthampton.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)