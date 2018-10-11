Another Mass. state trooper pleads guilty in ongoing investigation of overtime abuse

BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspended Massachusetts State Police trooper pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with the ongoing investigation of overtime abuse within in the department, officials announced.

Gary Herman, 45, of Chester, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds, according to United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

Herman was assigned to Troop E, which was responsible for enforcing criminal and traffic regulations along the Massachusetts Turnpike. In 2016, he earned $227,826, which included approximately $63,053 in overtime pay, officials said.

Investigators say Herman was paid for overtime shifts that he did not work at all or from which he left early. They say he concealed his abuse by submitting fraudulent citations designed to create the appearance that he had worked overtime hours that he had not, and falsely claimed in paperwork and payroll entries that he had worked the entirety of his overtime shifts.

It’s alleged that on multiple occasions, Herman fabricated bogus citations, copying the driver information from citations that he had issued months earlier, in order to be paid for overtime that he did not work.

In March, the department announced an investigation into the apparent overtime abuse and said 21 troopers assigned to Troop E were being looked at. That number has since grown to more than 40.

Troop E has since been disbanded.

Herman is the third trooper to plead guilty as a result of the investigation. Former trooper Gregory Raftery, 47, of Westwood, pleaded guilty in September. Suspended trooper Kevin Sweeney, 40, of Braintree, has also pleaded guilty.

Herman is slated to be sentenced in January. The charge of theft of government funds carries a sentence of no more than 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

