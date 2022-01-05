WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The list of Massachusetts communities opting to bring back indoor mask mandates continues to grow as the omicron variant fuels a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

People two years and older in Westboro are required to wear masks in indoor public settings beginning Wednesday regardless of their vaccination status, the Board of Health announced.

All businesses must also display a visible sign upon entry stating that masks are required.

There are exemptions to the mask requirement, including children under the age of two years, those with a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a face covering, people who are communicating with a hearing-impaired person, people for whom wearing a mask would create a risk to them related to their work, those who are actively drinking or eating, and people who are socially distant.

A violation of the mandate could result in a $100 fine, according to town officials.

Many other communities, including Salem, Lowell, Boston, Billerica, Lynn, Revere, and Newton, have already reinstated indoor mask mandates.

